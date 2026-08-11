Road and parking garage closure: S. Buchanan St. shuttle service provided for downtown visitors

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the continuation of the closure of the 800 block of S. Buchanan Street in front of the parking garage until December 31, 2026.

The closure is necessary due to the ongoing construction at the S. Buchanan Street parking garage, according to LCG.

The detour routes consist of:

W. Main Street

Jefferson Street

W. Convent Street

Lafayette Street



Due to the construction work of the stairwells, the S. Buchanan Street parking garage is closed to the public.

Shuttle services are available for courthouse visitors and employees from the Vermilion Street parking garage located at 121 E. Vermilion Street to the Lafayette Parish courthouse with a drop off location at the 1000 block of Lafayette Street every 15-20 minutes.

The shuttle service is provided by Lafayette Transit System and is available Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Additional transportation can be requested as needed by calling 337-706-2350.

The stairwell construction is the next phase of the ongoing renovation of the S. Buchanan Street parking garage. Exterior and elevator improvements have been completed, according to LCG.

