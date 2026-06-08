Ribbon cut on new Lafayette sidewalks

The ribbon was cut on several sidewalk improvements in Lafayette Monday.

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials marked the completion of Downtown Sidewalk Improvements (Phase II).

"The project delivered upgrades at six key downtown intersections, improving pedestrian accessibility, safety, drainage, and connectivity throughout the area. The improvements bring infrastructure up to current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards while creating a more welcoming and navigable environment for residents, visitors, and businesses," a release states.

“Strong communities are built with infrastructure that works for everyone,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “These improvements make it easier and safer for people of all abilities to move throughout downtown while enhancing the experience for residents, visitors, and business owners alike. By investing in accessibility and walkability, we are continuing to strengthen downtown Lafayette as a vibrant destination and gathering place for our community.”

The project included improvements at the following intersections:

South Washington Street and West Vermilion Street

West Vermilion Street and Lafayette Street

Lafayette Street and West Convent Street

Rue Bibliotheque and West Congress Street

West Congress Street and South Buchanan Street

South Buchanan Street and Central Street

Construction began in September of 2025 and was completed in June of 2026. The work included new sidewalk infrastructure, ADA-compliant pedestrian features, and drainage improvements where needed.

Designed by Neel-Schaffer, Inc. and constructed by Alonso Construction Services, the project was funded through City funds with a total investment of approximately $912K.

“While modest in cost compared to many capital projects, these improvements deliver benefits that extend far beyond the intersections themselves,” Boulet said. “Safe, accessible sidewalks connect people to businesses, cultural destinations, and one another. Investments like these improve quality of life, support economic activity, and ensure downtown remains a place where everyone can live, work, visit, and thrive.”