Reward for Reading at Westside Elementary

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Rewards for Reading partners with the Lafayette Parish Public School System, 12 middle schools, and 24 elementary schools. Students earn points through the Accelerated Reader (AR) program, and those who meet or exceed their AR goals receive raffle tickets for prizes. These prizes include bicycles, scooters, and goodie bags. The program aims to motivate students to read more and improve their literacy skills.

This was inspired by the Dawn Busters Kiwanis in Metairie in 2006. The success of their program demonstrated how offering rewards to young students for their reading achievements could positively impact their educational outcomes.