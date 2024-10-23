Retired judge expected to fill seat vacated by death of Jules Edwards

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette City Court seat left vacant by the death of Judge Jules Edwardswill be temporarily filled by retired Judge Vanessa Harris, according to The Advocate.
