Retired judge expected to fill seat vacated by death of Jules Edwards

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette City Court seat left vacant by the death of Judge Jules Edwardswill be temporarily filled by retired Judge Vanessa Harris, according to The Advocate.

Click here to read more.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel