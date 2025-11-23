RescYOU Fest raised funds to support families grieving the loss of a child

LAFAYETTE, La. — Neighbors came together at Blackham Coliseum to spread awareness for The RescYOU Group and what it does for parents living their worst nightmare.

The RescYOU Group supports families of child loss, and Saturday, the group celebrated those families at the RescYOU Fest.

"It's just a day for the families to be able to tell their child's story and let other children know about their kids and just keep their memory alive," said Jillian Stutes, the events coordinator for The RescYOU Group. "This is a day filled with grief and joy, and grief kind of steps aside, and joy just takes over."

The RescYOU Fest featured lots of family-friend fun, food, drinks, prizes and more. Plus, parents involved in the group set up booths with different activities—some representing something their own child would have loved to participate in.

Proceeds from the event benefited The RescYOU Group and its efforts, going towards covering child funeral arrangements and medical bills associated with the death of a child.