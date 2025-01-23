Repair of frozen pipe leads to house fire

No injuries were reported but a house sustained moderate fire damage Wednesday night.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the 200 block of Noble Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and found the residents of the home had escaped the fire without injuries.

Firefighters found flames coming from the roof, and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes.

"Fire officials determined the fire started in an exterior wall. The fire propagated to the attic of the dwelling and vented through the roof. The owner experienced a pipe leakage due to the hard freeze. A plumber utilized a heating torch to repair the water pipe. The conducted heat ignited combustible material in the wall," a release states.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.