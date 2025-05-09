'Relief for the Streetz' event bringing support to those who have lost loved ones to violence and addiction

LAFAYETTE, La. — This weekend, Roses Now, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing mentorship and guidance to the next generation, is holding their first community event called 'Relief for the Streetz.'

'Relief for the Streetz' is a campaign to bring awareness, support and healing to those who have lost loved ones to violence and addiction.

"There's other people who have lost loved ones to gun violence, to domestic abuse, to drug addiction. We will have grief counselors there, ministers there, and we hope to fellowship and let people know 'Hey, tap in, man. It's a broader community out there. You not alone on this journey," said James Joseph, founder and president of Roses Now.

The event will begin and end with prayer, with a guest speaker and Q&A panel between.

The event is happening Saturday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Convention Center in Lafayette.

Refreshments will be served before the event, beginning at 10 a.m.

The event is open to all ages, and free parking will be provided at the venue. Registration is required to attend. To register, click here.