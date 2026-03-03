Registration open for track and field

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is now accepting registrations for the 2026 Youth Track & Field season.

Registration begins March 1 and will remain open throughout the season.

You can view registration info here: https://bit.ly/4l8x5b9 [bit.ly].

Youth ages 5 to 14 are eligible to participate. During registration, athletes can select the events they wish to compete in. There is no cost to register, but admission to track meets is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

All meets will take place at Northside High School at 8:00 a.m. with on-site registration happening from 7:00 to 7:45 a.m. on the following Saturdays:

April 18, 2026

April 25, 2026

May 2, 2026

May 9, 2026

May 16, 2026

Individuals and organized track clubs are welcome to register. A full meet schedule will be released once registration concludes.

This program is offered in partnership with Coach K’s Kids and operated by Coach Kristopher Knox. For questions, contact Coach Knox at 337-306-2703 or coachkskids@gmail.com.