Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Registration open for PARC track and field

running
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BEN MARGOT/Associated Press
Runners propel their legs yet another mile during the San Francisco marathon Sunday, July 11, 1999, in San Francisco. The 26-mile course winded its way throughout downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
running
Posted

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is now accepting registrations for the 2025 Youth Track & Fieldseason.

Registration is open from April 7 through April 24, 2025, and is available online here: https://sites.google.com/view/lafayetteparishtrackandfield/home.

Youth ages 5 to 14 are eligible to participate. During registration, athletes can select the events they wish to compete in. There is no cost to register, but admission to track meets is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

All meets will take place at Northside High School at 9:00 a.m. with on-site registration happening from 7:00 – 7:45 a.m. on the following Saturdays:

  • April 26, 2025
  • May 3, 2025
  • May 10, 2025

Individuals and organized track clubs are welcome to register. A full meet schedule will be released once registration concludes.
All participants will also have the opportunity to qualify for and compete in the Ward 3 Track Meet in Lake Charles. For more details, visit: www.lcward3recreation.com [lcward3recreation.com].

This program is offered in partnership with Coach K’s Kids and operated by Coach Kristopher Knox. For questions, contact Coach Knox at 337-306-2703 or coachkskids@gmail.com.

For more information, contact Lafayette PARC Staff:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.