Registration open for PARC track and field

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is now accepting registrations for the 2025 Youth Track & Fieldseason.

Registration is open from April 7 through April 24, 2025, and is available online here: https://sites.google.com/view/lafayetteparishtrackandfield/home.

Youth ages 5 to 14 are eligible to participate. During registration, athletes can select the events they wish to compete in. There is no cost to register, but admission to track meets is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

All meets will take place at Northside High School at 9:00 a.m. with on-site registration happening from 7:00 – 7:45 a.m. on the following Saturdays:



April 26, 2025

May 3, 2025

May 10, 2025

Individuals and organized track clubs are welcome to register. A full meet schedule will be released once registration concludes.

All participants will also have the opportunity to qualify for and compete in the Ward 3 Track Meet in Lake Charles. For more details, visit: www.lcward3recreation.com [lcward3recreation.com].

This program is offered in partnership with Coach K’s Kids and operated by Coach Kristopher Knox. For questions, contact Coach Knox at 337-306-2703 or coachkskids@gmail.com.

For more information, contact Lafayette PARC Staff:

