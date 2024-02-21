Registration open for LEDA class aimed at entrepreneurs, micro-business owners

Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) has opened registration for the fourth round of its Business Life Cycle, a free education series aimed at providing entrepreneurs and micro-business owners with the knowledge and tools to navigate every phase of the business journey.

The four-part program is designed to help turn business ideas into reality, enhance existing operations, and boost sales.

The event will be held on Wednesdays from April 3 to April 24, at 211 E. Devalcourt Street. Check in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program runs from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“Business Life Cycle offers participants a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts, engage in practical exercises, and access valuable resources,” said Mandi Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. “Whether you are a budding entrepreneur seeking to transform your innovative idea into a thriving business or a seasoned business owner looking to refine your strategies, this series is tailored to meet your needs. Business Life Cycle promises to be an enlightening series that can shape the future of your business.”

Each session is moderated by LEDA’s Director of Business Retention and Expansion Mark D. Mouton.



Wednesday, April 3 | Creating Your Foundation: Business Plans

Compare Business Plan and Business Model Canvas Outline Business Model Canvas Business structure: Explain sole proprietorship, partnership, LLC, S-Corp, and others Speakers: Corey Jack (Jack & Associates), Destin Ortego (Opportunity Machine), and Brittany Deal (LEDA)

Wednesday, April 10 | Growing Your Audience: Bullseye Marketing

Growth Marketing Strategies Consider the Target Audience Traction Channels Speakers: Theresa Goldkamp (Opportunity Machine) and Tom Cox (Golfballs.com)

Wednesday, April 17 | Developing Your Goals: Strategic Planning for Business

Mission Statement, Environmental Analysis, SMART Goals, and Planning Horizon Business Development Strategies and Certifications: B-to-C, B-to-B, Government Procurement, and more Speaker: Dr. Patricia Lanier (UL Lafayette)

Wednesday, April 24 | Financing Your Future: Funding, Capital & Loans

Banks and Alternative Finance Companies Type of Loans and/or Funding Resources Financial Programs and Resources Speakers: Brandy Ledet (Louisiana Economic Development), Lauren Titus (Louisiana Small Business Development Center), Kristen Trahan (Chase), and Eddie A Buttross (First Horizon)



Attendance at all four sessions is encouraged for a comprehensive learning experience, but not required. Attendees should register for each session individually. Lunch will be provided during each session. To register for the sessions, visit https://businesslifecycle2024.eventbrite.com.