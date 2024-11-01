Registration open for Lafayette PARC's Junior NBA and Junior WNBA Youth Basketball programs

Registration is now openfor Lafayette PARC's Junior NBA and Junior WNBA Youth Basketball programs, welcoming participants ages 5-16.

The season is scheduled to start on January 4, 2025, and conclude on March 8, 2025.

League Divisions:



6U Co-ed

8U Boys and Girls

10U Boys and Girls

12U Boys and Girls

14U Boys and Girls

16U Boys and Girls

Game Locations:

Robicheaux Recreation Center

Dupuis Recreation Center

Thomas Recreation Center

Comeaux Recreation Center

King Recreation Center

Five local associations will facilitate registration: Scott Area Team Sports (SATS), Southwest Athletics (SWA), Cajun Sports Association (CSA), Brown Park Association (BPA), and Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI). Registration fees will support the basketball program’s needs. For information and registration, please refer to each association's details below.

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)



Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 7, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $80 (first child), $50 (additional); $15 late fee after Dec. 7

Contact: KJ Nelson at 337-412-0287

Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/scottareateamsports [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)

Registration Dates: Oct. 20 – Nov. 26, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $85 online; $75 walk-up

Contact: Garrett Lewis at 337-896-5972, Bertha Hebert at 337-278-1579

Website: carencroyouthsports.com [carencroyouthsports.com]

Cajun Sports Association (CSA)

Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 8, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $100 (financial assistance available)

Website: csalaf.com [csalaf.com]

Southwest Athletics (SWA)

Registration Dates: Oct. 1 – Dec. 19, 2024

Ages: 5-15

Fee: $85

Contact: swajudice@gmail.com

Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Brown Park Association (BPA)

Registration Dates: Oct. 28 – Dec. 9, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Contact: Elroy Broussard at 337-354-6941

Walk-Up Registration Events:

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS) – Scott Park Conference Room



October 30 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm

November 6 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm

November 13 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI) – Carencro Park



November 3 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

November 6 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm

November 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

November 18 – November 21 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Southwest Athletics (SWA) – Judice Park Concession Stand



October 27 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm

November 10 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm

November 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Brown Park Association (BPA)



October 28 – November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Dupuis Recreation Center

October 30 – November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Martin Luther King Center

For further details, please contact Lafayette PARC’s Athletics Program Supervisor or Recreation Coordinators:

Derrick Anderson: 337-291-8375, djanderson@lafayettela.gov

Steve Peloquin: 337-291-8380, speloquin@lafayettela.gov

Scott Prather: 337-291-8368, jprather@lafayettela.gov

Phillip Mason: 337-291-8127, pmason@lafayettela.gov

For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/basketball.