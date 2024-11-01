Registration open for Lafayette PARC's Junior NBA and Junior WNBA Youth Basketball programs

Registration is now openfor Lafayette PARC's Junior NBA and Junior WNBA Youth Basketball programs, welcoming participants ages 5-16.
The season is scheduled to start on January 4, 2025, and conclude on March 8, 2025.
League Divisions:
- 6U Co-ed
- 8U Boys and Girls
- 10U Boys and Girls
- 12U Boys and Girls
- 14U Boys and Girls
- 16U Boys and Girls
Game Locations:
- Robicheaux Recreation Center
- Dupuis Recreation Center
- Thomas Recreation Center
- Comeaux Recreation Center
- King Recreation Center
Five local associations will facilitate registration: Scott Area Team Sports (SATS), Southwest Athletics (SWA), Cajun Sports Association (CSA), Brown Park Association (BPA), and Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI). Registration fees will support the basketball program’s needs. For information and registration, please refer to each association's details below.
Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 7, 2024
- Ages: 5-16
- Fee: $80 (first child), $50 (additional); $15 late fee after Dec. 7
- Contact: KJ Nelson at 337-412-0287
- Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/scottareateamsports [clubs.bluesombrero.com]
Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 20 – Nov. 26, 2024
- Ages: 5-16
- Fee: $85 online; $75 walk-up
- Contact: Garrett Lewis at 337-896-5972, Bertha Hebert at 337-278-1579
- Website: carencroyouthsports.com [carencroyouthsports.com]
Cajun Sports Association (CSA)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 8, 2024
- Ages: 5-16
- Fee: $100 (financial assistance available)
- Website: csalaf.com [csalaf.com]
Southwest Athletics (SWA)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 1 – Dec. 19, 2024
- Ages: 5-15
- Fee: $85
- Contact: swajudice@gmail.com
- Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]
Brown Park Association (BPA)
- Registration Dates: Oct. 28 – Dec. 9, 2024
- Ages: 5-16
- Contact: Elroy Broussard at 337-354-6941
Walk-Up Registration Events:
Scott Area Team Sports (SATS) – Scott Park Conference Room
- October 30 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
- November 6 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
- November 13 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI) – Carencro Park
- November 3 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm
- November 6 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm
- November 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm
- November 18 – November 21 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm
Southwest Athletics (SWA) – Judice Park Concession Stand
- October 27 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm
- November 10 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm
- November 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm
Brown Park Association (BPA)
- October 28 – November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Dupuis Recreation Center
- October 30 – November 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Martin Luther King Center
For further details, please contact Lafayette PARC’s Athletics Program Supervisor or Recreation Coordinators:
- Derrick Anderson: 337-291-8375, djanderson@lafayettela.gov
- Steve Peloquin: 337-291-8380, speloquin@lafayettela.gov
- Scott Prather: 337-291-8368, jprather@lafayettela.gov
- Phillip Mason: 337-291-8127, pmason@lafayettela.gov
For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/basketball.