Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Registration open for first-ever PARC pickleball tourney

Pickleball
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt York/AP
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz. A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court a quarter the size of a tennis court, with hard rackets and a variety of whiffle ball. Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Pickleball
Posted

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture (PARC) Department is inviting the community to take part in its first-ever Pickleball Spring Classic, set for Saturday, March 14, 2026, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Comeaux and Dupuis Recreation Centers.

The tournament is open to men and women ages 18 and older and will feature both singles and doubles divisions. Registration fees are $10 for singles and $20 for doubles, and participants must register by February 28.

PARC hopes the Spring Classic will become a new annual tradition, bringing together players of all skill levels while highlighting the growing popularity of pickleball across Lafayette Parish.

“Pickleball continues to gain momentum in our parks and recreation centers, and this tournament is a great opportunity to bring our community together around a fun, active, and welcoming sport,” said Interim PARC Director, Brian McGrath. “We’re excited to launch this as our first Spring Classic and look forward to building it into an annual event.”

Participants can register online at lafayettela.gov/parc  or call 337-291-8370 for more information. For updates on this event and other PARC programs, follow the PARC Facebook page.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.