Registration open for basketball

Lafayette, LA – Registration is now open for the 2026 Lafayette PARC Youth Basketball season.

Organizers say this program is open to all participants between the ages of 5-16, offering a fun, team-focused experience that builds skills, teamwork, and community spirit.

Season Dates:

The upcoming season is slated to begin on January 10, 2026 and end on March 14, 2026. Dates are subject to change.

Age Groups:

· 6U Coed

· 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, and 16U (Boys and Girls Groups)

Games will be held at the following locations:

Comeaux, Domingue, Dupuis, Martin Luther King, Robicheaux, and Thomas Recreation Centers.

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department partners with several local athletic associations to host youth basketball leagues throughout the parish. Registration fees cover uniforms and program expenses.

Parents can register through any of the participating associations listed below:

Brown Park Athletics (BPA)



Registration: Now to December 1, 2025 Ages: 5-16 (boys & girls) Fee: $80 per child Tryouts: Completed October 25, 2025 (Martin Luther King Recreation Center) Website: https://registration.teamsnap.com/form/39732 [registration.teamsnap.com] Contact: Elroy Broussard – 337-354-6941





Cajun Sports Association (CSA)



Registration: Closed – League Full Ages: 5-16 (boys & girls) Fee: $100 per child Website: https://www.csalaf.com/



Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)



Registration: Now to December 8, 2025 Ages: 5-16 (boys & girls) Fee: $70 per child for online registration Tryouts: To be determined Website: https://www.carencroyouthsports.com/ [carencroyouthsports.com] Contact: Terrell Phillips – 337-412-0600 | Bertha Hebert – 337-278-1579



Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)



Registration: Now to December 7, 2025

Ages: 5-16 (boys & girls)

Fee: $80 for first child, $50 for each additional child

Tryouts: Tentatively November 15, 2025 at Robicheaux Recreation Center

Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/scottareateamsports [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Contact: KJ Nelson – 337-412-0287

Southwest Athletics (SWA)



Registration: Now to December 8, 2025 Ages: 5-16 (boys & girls) Fee: $85 per child Tryouts: To be determined Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com] Contact: swajudice@gmail.com



For any assistance or further details, please contact Eric Mouton, PARC Athletics Program Manager at 337-291-8375 or ewmouton@lafayettela.gov or visit lafayettela.gov/athletics [lafayettela.gov].