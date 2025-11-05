Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Registration open for basketball

basketball
Elizabeth Ruiz
basketball
Posted

Lafayette, LA – Registration is now open for the 2026 Lafayette PARC Youth Basketball season.

Organizers say this program is open to all participants between the ages of 5-16, offering a fun, team-focused experience that builds skills, teamwork, and community spirit.

Season Dates:
The upcoming season is slated to begin on January 10, 2026 and end on March 14, 2026. Dates are subject to change.

Age Groups:
· 6U Coed
· 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, and 16U (Boys and Girls Groups)

Games will be held at the following locations:
Comeaux, Domingue, Dupuis, Martin Luther King, Robicheaux, and Thomas Recreation Centers.

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department partners with several local athletic associations to host youth basketball leagues throughout the parish. Registration fees cover uniforms and program expenses.

Parents can register through any of the participating associations listed below:

Brown Park Athletics (BPA)

 
Cajun Sports Association (CSA)

    • Registration: Closed – League Full
    • Ages: 5-16 (boys & girls)
    • Fee: $100 per child
    • Website: https://www.csalaf.com/

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)

 

Southwest Athletics (SWA)

For any assistance or further details, please contact Eric Mouton, PARC Athletics Program Manager at 337-291-8375 or ewmouton@lafayettela.gov or visit lafayettela.gov/athletics [lafayettela.gov].

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.