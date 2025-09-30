Registration open for 18th Annual Charity Golf Classic

This year marks the 18th Annual Charity Golf Classic, and it’s happening on Friday, November 7, at The Wetlands Golf Course in Lafayette. It’s a 4-players scramble format, with registration starting at 8 AM and tee-off at 10 AM. Teams are $600, and the day includes food, drinks, and awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. It’s a fun event that brings people together for a great cause.

All of the proceeds stay right here in Acadiana. The funds raised go directly toward supporting Arc of Acadiana’s mission and the services they provide in the community.

There are several ways to take part. The easiest is to grab a group of friends or coworkers and register a team for $600. There are also sponsorship opportunities starting at $100, which includes course signage. Businesses can also get involved as Food & Drink Tent Sponsors. You can register or learn more on their website at arcofacadiana.org/golfclassic.