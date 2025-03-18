Registration now open for Lafayette PARC Adult Basketball Leagues

Registration is now open for the Lafayette PARC Adult Basketball Leagues, running from March 10 through April 14, 2025. Teams can register online or in person at the Lafayette PARC Administration Offices at Girard Park (500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette, LA).
League Divisions
The 2025 Adult Basketball League will feature the following divisions:
- Open Adult Men’s League (Ages 18+)
- Open Adult Women’s League (Ages 18+)
- 40+ Adult Men’s League (Ages 40+)
- Employee League (Ages 18+, company teams only)
Registration Details
- Fee: $650 per team
- Team registrations only, no individual registrations
- Team Size: Maximum of 15 players per team
- Employee League Eligibility: Players must be actively employed and receive a regular paycheck from their company
Season Schedule
The season is tentatively set to take place the week of April 21 through the week of June 20, 2025, with games played Monday through Friday beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the following recreation centers:
- Robicheaux Recreation Center
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center
- Dupuis Recreation Center
- Thomas Recreation Center
- Domingue Recreation Center
A full game schedule will be released after registration closes.
Additional Information
- Teams are responsible for providing their own jerseys and basketballs.
- Registration fees cover league operating costs.
For more information, please contact:John C. Hebert – (337) 291-8368 | jchebert@lafayettela.gov
Steve Peloquin – (337) 291-8380 | speloquin@lafayettela.gov
Phillip B. Mason – (337) 291-8127 | pmason@lafayettela.gov