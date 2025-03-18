Registration now open for Lafayette PARC Adult Basketball Leagues

Registration is now open for the Lafayette PARC Adult Basketball Leagues, running from March 10 through April 14, 2025. Teams can register online or in person at the Lafayette PARC Administration Offices at Girard Park (500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette, LA).

League Divisions

The 2025 Adult Basketball League will feature the following divisions:



Open Adult Men’s League (Ages 18+)

Open Adult Women’s League (Ages 18+)

40+ Adult Men’s League (Ages 40+)

Employee League (Ages 18+, company teams only)

Registration Details

Fee: $650 per team

Team registrations only, no individual registrations

Team Size: Maximum of 15 players per team

Employee League Eligibility: Players must be actively employed and receive a regular paycheck from their company

Season Schedule

The season is tentatively set to take place the week of April 21 through the week of June 20, 2025, with games played Monday through Friday beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the following recreation centers:



Robicheaux Recreation Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center

Dupuis Recreation Center

Thomas Recreation Center

Domingue Recreation Center

A full game schedule will be released after registration closes.

Additional Information

Teams are responsible for providing their own jerseys and basketballs.

Registration fees cover league operating costs.

For more information, please contact:John C. Hebert – (337) 291-8368 | jchebert@lafayettela.gov

Steve Peloquin – (337) 291-8380 | speloquin@lafayettela.gov

Phillip B. Mason – (337) 291-8127 | pmason@lafayettela.gov