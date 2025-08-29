Registration now open for 22nd annual Camellia Crossing: Acadiana’s Gleaux Run

Join Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) in lighting up the night sky for the 22nd annual Camellia Crossing: Acadiana’s Gleaux Run.

This nighttime 5K and 1-mile fun run will take place on Wednesday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Eve) at 5:30 pm in River Ranch Town Square. The event kicks off on the race course down Camellia Boulevard, followed by an after-party in River Ranch Town Square.

Camellia Crossing is a great way for families to come together on “Thanksgiving Eve” to give thanks and support Miles Perret Cancer Services.

Runners and walkers are invited to sign up as a team or individual and take part in the event’s fun GLEAUX theme. Participants are encouraged to show their support for MPCS by wearing things that glow, light up, blink, and flash creating unforgettable memories for the entire family. Proceeds from this event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services in its mission to help local families Fight, Survive, & Live with cancer.

Register today and light up the night sky by visiting MilesPerret.org/CamelliaCrossing or call 337-984-1920.