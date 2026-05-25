Registration closes soon for free heart screen

Registration closes soon for a free heart screening that's being offered Saturday at FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital.

People age 45 and older with a history of heart disease, family history of heart disease or who have risk factors for developing heart disease are encouraged to sign up.

Free screenings available include Glucose, Blood Pressure, Body Mass Index (BMI), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Echocardiogram (ECHO) with Ejection Fraction (EF).

Providers will be on site to review results and discuss next steps with each participant.

Space is limited. Registration is required by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Register by visiting LourdesRMC.com/heart-screen. Call (337) 470-1025 for more details.

The event is set for 8 a.m. until noon on May 30.

The event will be held at FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, 1105 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, LA 70508