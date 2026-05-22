Red, White & Boom is set for Friday, July 3

The City of Youngsville announces the return of the annual Red, White & Boom, Youngsville Independence Day Celebration presented by Lafayette Roofing on Friday, July 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex Amphitheater.

This free, family-friendly celebration will feature live music, local food vendors, activities for all ages, and a spectacular fireworks display to close out the evening.

Kicking off the event will be Louisiana favorite DJ Digital, bringing high-energy entertainment to start the festivities.

Headlining the night is acclaimed Louisiana singer-songwriter Marc Broussard, known for his soulful blend of rock, blues, funk, and Cajun influences.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening of music, community, and patriotic celebration under the stars. The event will conclude with an exciting fireworks display, lighting up the Youngsville sky.

“Red, White & Boom has become one of Youngsville’s favorite traditions,” said Mayor Ken Ritter. “We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors for an unforgettable night celebrating our nation’s 250 years of independence with incredible local talent and family fun.”

Admission is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

• Event: Red, White & Boom Independence Day Celebration

• Date: Friday, July 3

• Time: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

• Location: Youngsville Sports Complex Amphitheater

• Admission: Free

For additional event information and updates, visit www.YoungsvilleSportsComplex.com