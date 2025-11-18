Ragin' Cajuns face A-State in nationally-televised battle

By: RAGIN' CAJUN ATHLETICS

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team continues its quest for an eighth consecutive postseason berth when it travels to Jonesboro, Ark., for a nationally-televised battle on Thursday against Sun Belt Conference rival Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be available nationally on ESPN with Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (color), and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) on the call. Fans can listen to coverage on the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network with Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (color), and Dan McDonald (sideline) providing commentary.

Louisiana (4-6, 3-3 SBC) returns to play after a 12-day hiatus as it faces A-State (5-5, 4-2 SBC) for the 54th time on the gridiron. The Ragin’ Cajuns own a 30-22-1 advantage in the series that dates back to 1953 and have won seven of the last 10 matchups.

The Ragin’ Cajuns built a 35-17 lead in their last game against Texas State on November 8 and held off the Bobcats, 42-39. Lunch Winfield tossed three touchdown passes – two to Shelton Sampson Jr. – and rushed for a pair of scores in leading Louisiana to its second straight victory and 13th straight over the Bobcats.

Bill Davis added 87 yards on the ground with a 12-yard scoring run, and Louisiana forced a pair of turnovers in a 28-point second quarter.

Arkansas State, which started 1-4 on the season, had its four-game win streak snapped on November 8 in a 27-21 loss to Southern Miss. The Red Wolves enter Thursday’s game 12th in scoring offense (23.3 points per game) and fifth in scoring defense, allowing 26.5 points.

Veteran quarterback Jaylen Raynor is second in the league behind Texas State’s Brad Jackson in passing yards (2,454) and is third overall in total offense with 2,808 yards on the season.

After facing A-State, Louisiana will return to action on November 29 when it closes out the regular season against ULM in a 2 p.m. contest at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).