Ragin' Cajuns Downtown Alive featuring The Vermillionaires set for Aug. 28

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited kicks off the Fall 2026 season of Downtown Alive featuring The Vermillionaires — joined by opening act, The Pride of Acadiana with the fourth annual Ragin’ Cajuns® Downtown Alive.

UL Athletics, the UL Alumni Association, campus partners, and community vendors will be onsite at the event. UL students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the greater Lafayette community are invited to come together in celebration of our vibrant college town.

Downtown Alive is considered Acadiana’s longest-standing free concert series.

A tradition that once started as a way to drive foot traffic to the Downtown core has transformed into a celebration of the music and culture the district is known for. Merchandise is available for purchase online and during all DTA events.

This special edition is hosted in partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.