Ragin' Cajuns Downtown Alive featuring The Good Dudes happening tonight

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited kicks off the Fall 2025 season of Downtown Alive with the third annual Ragin’ Cajuns Downtown Alive. This special edition is hosted in partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and features live music from The Good Dudes.

The event will include on-site activations from UL Athletics, the UL Alumni Association, campus partners, and community vendors. UL students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the greater Lafayette community are invited to come together in celebration of our vibrant college town.

For more information about Downtown Alive and Downtown Lafayette, visit downtownlafayette.org and follow Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram.