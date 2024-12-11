Ragin' Cajun Almendares earns All-America honors

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns kicker Kenneth Almendares picked up national honors on Wednesday when he was named to The Athletic’s 2024 All-America football team.

Almendares, a Lou Groza finalist and national FBS leader in field goals made, earned second-team All-America honors on the publication’s 50-member squad.

The senior has converted on 27 of 29 field goals on the season to rank ninth among FBS kickers in accuracy (.931). The Clute, Texas native remains on pace to become the third kicker since 2008 to lead the nation in field goals while maintaining 90-percent accuracy

Almendares went 25-for-25 on the season in field goals from under 50 yards with his lone misses coming from 53 (right) and 60 (left) yards. The SBC leader and 11th nationally in points scored (127), Almendares holds both the UL and SBC career record for most field goals made (68) and holds the UL record for career scoring (362) and PATs (158)

The UL single-season record holder in field goals made and points, Almendares had nine games during the season with 10 or more points, including eight straight contests. He set the Sun Belt record for most field goals made in a season (27) and recorded four games with three or more field goals.

Louisiana (10-3), which will make its school-record seventh straight trip to bowl game, will face Big 12 member in the 19th annual Isleta New Mexico Bowl on December 28 in Albuquerque, N.M. The game will be televised live on ESPN.

THE ATHLETIC’S ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Cam Ward, Miami

RB – Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

RB – Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

WR – Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

WR – Xavier Restrepo, Miami

TE – Tyler Warren, Penn State

OL – Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

OL – Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

OL – Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

C – Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DE – Abdul Carter, Penn State

DE – Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

DT – Mason Graham, Michigan

DT – Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB – Jay Higgins, Iowa

LB – Shaun Dolac, Buffalo

CB – Jahdae Barron, Texas

CB – Nohl Williams, California

S – Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

S – Caleb Downs, Ohio State

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

K – Dominic Zvada, Michigan

P – Eddie Czaplicki, USC

AP – Travis Hunter, Colorado

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

RB – Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

RB – Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

WR – Nick Nash, San Jose State

WR – Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

TE – Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

OL – Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

OL – Kage Casey, Boise State

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DE – Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

DE – Mikail Kamara, Indiana

DT – Derrick Harmon, Oregon

LB – Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

LB – Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

LB – Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

LB – Jackson Woodard, UNLV

CB – D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

CB – Chandler Rivers, Duke

S – Malaki Starks, Georgia

S – Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina



SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS

K – Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana

P – Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

AP – Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh