Quality Companies expands manufacturing footprint across Acadiana

JEANERETTE and YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Quality Companies LLC announced it will invest more than $7 million in a two-site expansion across Acadiana, including a new manufacturing facility in Jeanerette and expanded fabrication capabilities in Youngsville, according to Louisiana Economic Development (LED). The investment will strengthen the company's fabrication and electrical assembly operations to meet growing demand from major industrial and energy projects across Louisiana.

The project is expected to create 125 direct new jobs at its new Jeanerette facility with an average annual salary of $59,173, which is 3% above the average Iberia Parish wage. The company will retain 174 existing positions at its Youngsville facility. LED estimates the project will result in an additional 223 indirect new jobs, for a total of 348 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

"Quality Companies' expansion reflects the increasing demand generated by investments taking shape across Louisiana," said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. As major projects move forward, Louisiana companies are expanding capacity to support those investments, strengthening our industrial base and creating new opportunities for Louisiana's skilled workforce."

Quality Companies brings together five specialized energy service companies, providing fabrication, instrumentation and electrical construction services for industrial customers throughout the Gulf Coast.

"Quality Companies has called Louisiana home since day one, and this expansion lets us build on the relationships and workforce we've spent years developing right here in Acadiana," said Quality Companies President Tony Martinez. "Jeanerette gives us the added space and skilled trades we need to keep pace with the growing demand for fabrication and electrical assembly services on the major projects underway across Louisiana."

Project Details by Location

In Youngsville, Quality Companies is expanding its existing facility with a dedicated alloy fabrication shop specializing in advanced stainless-steel fabrication. The new shop will enhance the company's fabrication capabilities and support customers across the Gulf Coast.

“We’re proud that Quality Companies continues to call Youngsville home," said Mayor of Youngsville Ken Ritter. "Their expansion reflects confidence in our city, our workforce, and the infrastructure investments we’ve made to support long-term growth. This investment strengthens our local economy while preserving 174 jobs in our community.”

Construction and equipment installation began in January.

“When companies already here choose to expand, it’s one of the strongest indicators that we’re creating the right environment for business success," said President & CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority Mandi Mitchell. "This project demonstrates that innovation and advanced manufacturing continue to thrive in Lafayette Parish. We are proud to see this investment and the retention of 174 jobs in Youngsville, and we’re thrilled to be part of the team supporting leading employers in the region like Quality Companies, alongside One Acadiana and the Iberia Development Foundation.”

In Jeanerette, Quality Companies is establishing a new manufacturing facility that will provide fabrication services and assemble electrical components supporting industrial projects across Louisiana.

"We are excited to welcome Quality Companies to Jeanerette. This investment brings new jobs, new opportunities and continued momentum for our city. We appreciate their confidence in our community and look forward to a strong partnership for years to come," said Jeanerette City Mayor Carol Bourgeois.

Construction began in July 2026 and is expected to be completed in December 2026, with operations beginning by the end of the year.

“Quality Companies’ investment in Jeanerette is a strong vote of confidence in Iberia Parish and our workforce. We are proud to support this expansion as it creates quality jobs, strengthens our industrial sector and contributes to the continued growth of our regional economy,” said President & CEO of Iberia Industrial Development Foundation Mike Tarantino.

To secure the project in the Acadiana Region, the state of Louisiana offered Quality Companies LLC. a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart [us.list-manage.com] and $800,000 from the Economic Development Award Program (EDAP) for infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption [us.list-manage.com] and High Impact Jobs [us.list-manage.com] programs.

“Announcements like this reinforce what we know to be true: Acadiana continues to be a premier destination for businesses to invest and grow," said President & CEO of One Acadiana Troy Wayman. "Quality Companies' expansion across two of our parishes will create new opportunities for our local workforce, strengthen our manufacturing and industrial sectors and generate lasting economic impact for the region. One Acadiana is proud to work alongside state leadership at Louisiana Economic Development as well as our regional partners at Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation to support the growth of businesses across our nine parishes. We congratulate Quality Companies on this exciting milestone and look forward to their continued success in Acadiana.”

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