Pupper need a rabies shot? Here's your chance to get a free one

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center and WildCat SpayNation for Dogs & Cats plan to host the 15th Annual Drive-Through Rabies Vaccination Clinic for dogs.

This free event will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the CAJUNDOME (444 Cajundome Blvd.). Participants are encouraged to enter through Gate 8 off Congress Street. Please note that gates will close at 11:30 a.m.

This year’s clinic offers free rabies vaccinations, including the DAPPv vaccine, for dogs. In addition, a limited number of $20 spay/neuter vouchers will be available, and microchipping services will be offered for $20 (cash only).

This event is made possible through a collaborative effort with the CAJUNDOME, Petco Love, Stuller Family Foundation, and WildCat SpayNation for Dogs & Cats.

A cat rabies vaccination clinic will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at SpayNation for Dogs & Cats, located at 1640 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. All cats must be in a carrier for the safety of the animals and the staff.