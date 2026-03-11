Public visioning workshop seeks resident input on major redevelopment

The Lafayette Housing Authority (LHA), in partnership with the Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields (KSU TAB), is inviting residents and community members to participate in a Community Visioning Event to help shape the future redevelopment of 13.9 acres located at 1407 Surrey Street.

Workshop Details

Tuesday, March 18, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Lafayette Housing Authority – 115 Kattie Drive, Lafayette, LA

LHA is gathering input from residents to ensure that the redesign of the Surrey Street property reflects local priorities and supports a thriving, resilient neighborhood. During the workshop, attendees will review early redevelopment concepts and offer feedback that will directly guide the planning process. Feedback activities are designed to ensure all voices are heard.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Children are welcome and encouraged to attend so that feedback reflects the needs of all generations in the community.

Current Redevelopment Concepts Include:

• A full-service grocery store

• A day care center

• New affordable housing units with community park space

• Expanded office space for LHA to improve on-site services and accessibility

Community members who live near Surrey Street, LHA residents, and anyone with an interest in the future of the area are encouraged to attend and participate.

