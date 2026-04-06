Public meeting set to unveil Bertrand design

The public is invited to attend the unveiling of the Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project design.

The meeting is set for April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Russo Park Stadium Club (3rd floor) – 201 Reinhardt Drive.

Lafayette Consolidated Government will unveil the design.

"The design will highlight enhancements to pedestrian and bicycle access, improved traffic flow, and strengthened infrastructure to better serve nearby businesses, neighborhoods, and community assets. These investments will help deliver more reliable utilities while reducing overhead clutter, supporting a more connected and visually cohesive corridor," a release states. "We look forward to welcoming community members, business owners, and stakeholders to learn more and stay engaged as this project progresses."

Here's a flyer: