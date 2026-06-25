Public meeting set to discuss parish growth

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is asking for residents in the northern part of the parish to share their input and help identify community priorities, concerns, and ideas for the unincorporated area of Lafayette Parish.

"As Lafayette Parish is experiencing rapid growth, LCG is developing a growth plan to help guide future developments and manage growth responsibly. This community engagement, gives residents and stakeholders an opportunity to take part in a Growth Planning Public Meeting at the Carencro Community Center (5115 N University Ave). This meeting will take place on July 9, 2026 at 6:00pm and will help shape recommendations related to housing, transportation, drainage, land use and preservation of community character," a release states.

“As Lafayette Parish continues to grow, our responsibility is to be intentional about how that growth happens,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Community involvement and collaboration helps us take a proactive approach to growth to strengthen our infrastructure, make smarter investments in drainage, protect our neighborhoods, and build a parish that reflects the priorities of the people who live here.”

This public meeting will include:

Presentations on:

Growth trends

Infrastructure impacts

Existing community challenges

Community input on:

Identifying infrastructure "pain points"

Traffic and transportation priorities

Flooding and drainage priorities

Utilities and public services priorities

Community feedback will help guide how growth connects with surrounding cities, infrastructure, and regional services.