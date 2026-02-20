Public meeting set in hazard plan process

Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness invites residents to attend the third public meeting of the 2026 Lafayette Parish Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan update process.

This effort reflects the Boulet administration’s ongoing commitment to strengthening public safety, improving emergency preparedness, and building long-term resilience across Lafayette Parish.

The Lafayette Parish office is working with the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and LSU’s Stephenson Disaster Management Institute to host a public meeting on Friday, February 27 at 9:00 a.m. in the Lafayette City-Parish Council Chambers, located at 705 W. University Avenue.

The parish’s current Hazard Mitigation Plan was last updated in 2021, and federal guidelines require routine updates to ensure strategies remain current, data-driven, and reflective of evolving risks. Public participation is an essential part of this process. Residents and business owners are invited to review the latest plan updates and discuss next steps in the update process.

The information gathered will help inform strategies that reduce disaster risks, protect lives, limit property damage, and strengthen the long-term resilience of Lafayette Parish.

In addition to improving local safety and preparedness, this planning effort also supports Lafayette Parish’s participation in FEMA’s Community Rating System, a voluntary incentive program that recognizes communities for implementing stronger floodplain management practices. A higher CRS score can lead to lower flood insurance premiums for residents, offering a financial benefit tied directly to the parish’s long-term resilience efforts.

Members of the public may attend this meeting in person or join virtually via Zoom:



Visit https://bit.ly/4awtxe6 [bit.ly]

Meeting ID: 852 0813 7994

Passcode: 696366



To learn more about the current status of this effort, please visit https://hmplans.sdmi.lsu.edu/Home/Parish/lafayette.

For questions regarding the meeting or the Hazard Mitigation Plan update process, please contact OHSEP Director, Chad Sonnier, at 337-291-5075 or ohsep@lafayettela.gov.

"Your feedback plays a vital role in building a more resilient Lafayette Parish and ensuring the 2026 mitigation plan reflects the real risks, challenges, and priorities of our community," officials say.