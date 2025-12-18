Public meeting for University Corridor Phase III design and project updates in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government hosted a public meeting to share updates on roadway and sidewalk improvements along the University Corridor.

The meeting showcased conceptual designs for Phase III, which covers the area from St. Landry to Taft. Officials will also provide updates on multiple phases of the corridor improvement project.

Phase I improvements, spanning from I-10 to Walker, will include construction progress reports, safety modifications, and median concerns. Phase II updates covered the Walker to Jeanne/Four Corners section, including design status and bid schedule information.

The meeting also addressed signal replacement and ADA improvements currently in design across the corridor.

