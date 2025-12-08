Public input sought on hazard mitigation

Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will host a public meeting to gather input for the 2026 Hazard Mitigation Plan update.

Residents, business owners, and stakeholders are invited to share feedback on flooding, severe weather, drainage, and other natural hazards as part of the parish-wide planning process. Public participation is a key component in shaping strategies that strengthen emergency preparedness, reduce disaster impacts, and support long-term community resilience.

You can find information about the process, including the past two plans, here.

The meeting is set for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers (705 W. University Ave.)

Members of the public may attend this meeting in person or join virtually via Zoom: Visit bit.ly/zoomHMP

Meeting ID: 823 4388 2535