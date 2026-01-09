Public hearing for Community Development & Planning Action Plan set Jan. 13

LCG invites residents, community partners, and nonprofit organizations to attend Public Hearing #1 for the Community Development & Planning Annual Action Plan.

This public hearing provides an opportunity to learn how federal housing and community development funds are used, review prior-year accomplishments, and share input on local housing and community development needs that will help shape funding priorities for the upcoming program year, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

Two identical sessions will be offered to improve accessibility. Public comments may be submitted in person or in writing, and all feedback will be documented and reported to HUD.

WHAT: Community Development & Planning Annual Action Plan – Public Hearing #1

WHEN: Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Clifton Chenier Center Auditorium – 220 W. Willow Street, Building C, Lafayette