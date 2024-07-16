Public encouraged to participate in LPSS community feedback sessions July 17 & 18

The independent strategic planner hired by Lafayette Parish School System - Civic Solutions Group (CSG) - is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of all its schools.

The sessions will include a data presentation from CSG related to the district optimization process, as well as opportunities for participants to engage in small-group discussions about the district's future. These meetings are open to the public.

Community Feedback Sessions—July 2024

● Wednesday, July 17 at 6:00 pm

○ Acadiana High School

○ Northside High School

● Thursday, July 18 at 6:00 pm

○ Southside High School

In addition to the Community Feedback Sessions, LPSS is circulating a brief survey to gather community input. This survey can be taken on your desktop or mobile phone and takes less than 5 minutes to complete.

Take the Survey: https://app.opinionx.co/lpss-community-priorities

A dedicated webpage to share regular updates moving forward can be found at this link: lpssonline.com/about-us/district-optimization. You can also email districtplanning@lpssonline.com with any feedback or specific questions about the engagement opportunities listed above. Please note that this first round of engagement sessions will not be live-streamed, but LPSS will share a written summary on their district optimization website.

There will be additional opportunities to engage with a second round of Community Feedback Sessions in the fall.

