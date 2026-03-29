Protesters gathered in downtown Lafayette in latest round of 'No Kings' demonstrations

LAFAYETTE, La. — Dozens of protesters gathered Saturday in downtown Lafayette as part of the latest round of 'No Kings' demonstrations, speaking out against President Trump's policies and the war in Iran.

Saturday's protest at Prejean Point was led by Good Trouble 337 as part of the national 'No Kings Day of Action,' a continuation of the movement that began on Oct. 18, 2025. This day of peaceful protest was organized so people could speak out against the policies and actions put forth by the Trump administration, including the military operations in the Middle East and rising costs for Americans among other actions.

"Voter suppression, we have to stand up against it. It's not okay. Trying to take away free speech, that's not okay. Taking away due process, not okay," said Aimee Dominique, an organizer of the protest and member of Good Trouble 337. "We want the ideals of democracy to be lived out and to be even better than we have been. We want to build back better."

The protest in Lafayette was only one of thousands across the country as millions of people took part in the day of action.