Professional Career Fair set for November 18

The 15th annual Professional Career Fair is set for November 18 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Picard Center on E. Devalcourt Street.

The event is hosted by Acadiana Workforce Solutions, LEDA, Louisiana Works, One Acadiana and UL's Department of Career Services.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from a variety of companies that are currently hiring for openings in engineering, sales, finance, technology, software development, customer service, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and to dress professionally.

“The Professional Career Fair provides an intimate atmosphere for job seekers to connect with companies that are looking to fill professional positions. This is a great opportunity for experienced professionals and recent graduates to meet with local hiring managers in a small-scale recruitment event,” said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development.

A current list of participating employers and preregistration information is available at https://ProfessionalCareerFair2025attendees.eventbrite.com [professionalcareerfair2025attendees.eventbrite.com].

For more information, job seekers may contact Kimberly Billeaudeau at 337-482-1444.