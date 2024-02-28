Process begins to convert historic hardware store into museum

Acadiana Center for the Arts has begun the process to convert Downtown Lafayette's historic old hardware store into a music museum.

The ACA published a Request for Qualifications, described as the first step in developing the Louisiana Music Museum, which will curate both long term exhibitions and portable exhibitions that may travel to other venues, as well as virtual offerings/experiences to provide a visitor experience that precedes and follows an in-person visit.

This multi-venue/platform approach aims to allow us to tell a fuller story of Louisiana’s music history and culture, AcA officials say.

Lead firms should be capable of leading all aspects of development, design, contracting, construction, and implementation through to the final completion of the project, working with identified sub-contractors and team members to deliver specialized scopes of work.

This Request for Qualifications is the first in a two-phase selection process—RFQ followed by an invited RFP to a short list.

Find the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and submission on AcA’s website: https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/louisiana-music-museum/ [acadianacenterfortheartsorg.tinyemails.com]

Key dates for interested firms include:



Pre-Bid Site Tour (March 7 & 8, 2024)

Deadline for questions (March 15, 2024, 5pm)

Questions answered by AcA (March 22, 2024, 5pm)

Qualifications due (April 5, 2024, 5pm)

The Louisiana Music Museum is proposed to open at 121 W. Vermilion St in Downtown Lafayette immediately adjacent to Acadiana Center for the Arts, serving as an extension of the organization's nonprofit mission of fostering art and culture in Acadiana.

According to AcA, this museum aims to stand unparalleled in presenting the unique stories of all Louisiana music with accuracy, inclusivity, and innovation.

Officials say that serving as a museum, trailhead, and functional dance hall, the Louisiana Music Museum will host visitors and locals, celebrating the legacy of Louisiana’s musical heritage as it deserves to be celebrated.

The mission of the Louisiana Music Museum is to “Enrich the world by celebrating the stories of Louisiana's musical legacy through its people, places, and cultures.”

AcA will directly operate the new facility and collaborate with a number of local partners including the Center for Louisiana Studies, a division of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Lafayette Travel.