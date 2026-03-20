Prairie Elementary students celebrate culture this Month of Francophonie

LAFAYETTE, La. — Students at Prairie Elementary put on a performance of 'Le Bal du Bayou' to celebrate the Month of Francophonie Friday morning.

Kindergarten through fifth grade students highlighted the French language and Francophone culture as they sang songs, danced along and even put on a Mardi Gras courir in their journey across Louisiana.

"It's National Francophonie Day, so we really want to celebrate the French culture in Louisiana and being a part of the French-speaking world," said Soliska Cheranie, a kindergarten French immersion teacher at Prairie Elementary. "It's just joyful, and it's keeping the French connection in Louisiana alive because the grandparents that we've all had that were speaking French, their generation's slowly going away, so hopefully, with the immersion classes, we get to keep that love and life of the French culture of Louisiana alive."