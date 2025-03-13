Potgieter named Sun Belt Men's Golfer of the Week

Malan Potgieter of Louisiana and Katharina Schroll of South Alabama both finished in the top five of their respective tournaments to earn Sun Belt Men's and Women's Golfers of the Week.
Men’s Golfer of the Week
Malan Potgieter, Louisiana (Jr., Kirkwood, South Africa)
Potgieter went 9-under-par (207) and became the first Louisiana golfer to claim medalist honors at the 40th annual Louisiana Classics. The junior beat a field that included three players that rank within the top 100.
Potgieter held the lead after the first round, posting a round of 1-under par. In the second round he went 7-under carding a 65, which was the lowest by a Ragin' Cajun since 2021. In the third round he was the overall leader heading into the final hole but would have to compete for the title in a playoff with LSU's Alfons Bondesson. Finishing even with each other on the first two playoff holes, Potgieter would take the title on the third hole by out shooting Bondesson.
Women’s Golfer of the Week
Katharina Schroll, South Alabama (Fr., Vienna, Austria)
Schroll fired a career-low 208 to finish two-under par and tie for third at the 53rd Gator Invitational hosted by Florida. The 14-team field included four nationally ranked teams - No. 11 Virginia, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 29 Florida and No. 31 UCF.
After carding a 72 in the opening round, Schroll posted back-to-back rounds of 68 to clinch the top 5 finish. Her 208 ties for the third-lowest round by an individual in program history and the lowest by a South Alabama player since 2020. Schroll had 10 birdies which tied for eighth-most at the tournament, while also recording 36 pars.
2024-25 Sun Belt Men’s Golfers of the Week
Week 1 – Cameron Jarvis, Marshall
Week 2 – Drew Sykes, Coastal Carolina
Week 3 – Louis Anceaux, ULM
Week 4 – Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State
Week 5 - Brantley Baker, Georgia Southern
Week 6 – Jake Springer, Troy
Week 7 - Ryan Bilby, Marshall
Week 8 – Sakke Siltala, Texas State
Week 9 - Louis Anceaux, ULM
Week 10 – Jack Burke, Texas State
Week 11 – Ryan Bilby, Marshall
Week 12 - Sakke Siltala, Texas State
Week 13 – Brantley Scott, Troy
Week 14 - Malan Potgieter, Louisiana
2024-25 Sun Belt Women’s Golfers of the Week
Week 1 – Laura Fangmeyer, Troy
Week 2 – Ashley Kim, Arkansas State
Week 3 – Louise Reau, Georgia Southern
Week 4 - TK Kongthong, Georgia State
Week 5 - Yvonne Chamness, Texas State
Week 6 - Anna Andrysova, ULM
Week 7 – Ashley Kim, Arkansas State
Week 8 - TK Kongthong, Georgia State
Week 9 – Mercedes Aldana, South Alabama
Week 10 – Ashley Kim, Arkansas State
Week 11 - Emily McLatchey, Marshall
Week 12 - Anna Andrysova, ULM
Week 13 - Anna Andrysova, ULM
Week 14 - Katharina Schroll, South Alabama