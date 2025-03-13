Potgieter named Sun Belt Men's Golfer of the Week

Malan Potgieter of Louisiana and Katharina Schroll of South Alabama both finished in the top five of their respective tournaments to earn Sun Belt Men's and Women's Golfers of the Week.

Men’s Golfer of the Week

Malan Potgieter, Louisiana (Jr., Kirkwood, South Africa)

Potgieter went 9-under-par (207) and became the first Louisiana golfer to claim medalist honors at the 40th annual Louisiana Classics. The junior beat a field that included three players that rank within the top 100.

Potgieter held the lead after the first round, posting a round of 1-under par. In the second round he went 7-under carding a 65, which was the lowest by a Ragin' Cajun since 2021. In the third round he was the overall leader heading into the final hole but would have to compete for the title in a playoff with LSU's Alfons Bondesson. Finishing even with each other on the first two playoff holes, Potgieter would take the title on the third hole by out shooting Bondesson.

Women’s Golfer of the Week

Katharina Schroll, South Alabama (Fr., Vienna, Austria)

Schroll fired a career-low 208 to finish two-under par and tie for third at the 53rd Gator Invitational hosted by Florida. The 14-team field included four nationally ranked teams - No. 11 Virginia, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 29 Florida and No. 31 UCF.

After carding a 72 in the opening round, Schroll posted back-to-back rounds of 68 to clinch the top 5 finish. Her 208 ties for the third-lowest round by an individual in program history and the lowest by a South Alabama player since 2020. Schroll had 10 birdies which tied for eighth-most at the tournament, while also recording 36 pars.

2024-25 Sun Belt Men’s Golfers of the Week

Week 1 – Cameron Jarvis, Marshall

Week 2 – Drew Sykes, Coastal Carolina

Week 3 – Louis Anceaux, ULM

Week 4 – Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State

Week 5 - Brantley Baker, Georgia Southern

Week 6 – Jake Springer, Troy

Week 7 - Ryan Bilby, Marshall

Week 8 – Sakke Siltala, Texas State

Week 9 - Louis Anceaux, ULM

Week 10 – Jack Burke, Texas State

Week 11 – Ryan Bilby, Marshall

Week 12 - Sakke Siltala, Texas State

Week 13 – Brantley Scott, Troy

Week 14 - Malan Potgieter, Louisiana

2024-25 Sun Belt Women’s Golfers of the Week

Week 1 – Laura Fangmeyer, Troy

Week 2 – Ashley Kim, Arkansas State

Week 3 – Louise Reau, Georgia Southern

Week 4 - TK Kongthong, Georgia State

Week 5 - Yvonne Chamness, Texas State

Week 6 - Anna Andrysova, ULM

Week 7 – Ashley Kim, Arkansas State

Week 8 - TK Kongthong, Georgia State

Week 9 – Mercedes Aldana, South Alabama

Week 10 – Ashley Kim, Arkansas State

Week 11 - Emily McLatchey, Marshall

Week 12 - Anna Andrysova, ULM

Week 13 - Anna Andrysova, ULM

Week 14 - Katharina Schroll, South Alabama

