Portion of Girard Park closed for sewer lift station construction

Lafayette, LA – Starting this week, a section of Girard Park will be temporarily closed due to construction activities related to the Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) South Gravity Sewer Lift Station project

The contractor will take control of the area highlighted in red on the attached map. This grassy section will be fenced off and clearly posted for the duration of the project. Additionally, the red-marked parking lot will be designated as restricted parking exclusively for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) personnel and construction teams.

Within the fenced park area, the contractor will store and fuse force main pipe required for the next bore, which will extend approximately 3,000 feet. Although the planned work is primarily within the Girard Park Drive right-of-way, utilizing the park space helps minimize road closures and reduce traffic disruptions.

The contractor expects to maintain control of the fenced area until December 1, 2025.

LCG and LUS thank the public for their patience and cooperation as crews continue work to modernize and improve Lafayette’s critical sewer infrastructure.