Portion of Ambassador Caffery closed due to fatal crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — All southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Chemin Metairie and Bonin Road are closed due to a fatal crash involving several vehicles.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday on the 6000 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Officers with Lafayette Police Department are on scene investigating the incident.

Few details have been provided at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

We will give updates with more information as it becomes available.