Polycarp historic presentation aims to uncover lost footage of beloved Cajun TV show

LAFAYETTE PARISH —

The Lafayette Public Library’s West Regional Branch in Scott will host a one-hour historic presentation on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, from 6–7 p.m., inviting longtime fans and curious newcomers to celebrate the life and legacy of Polycarp Philippe Pecot No. 2, the beloved KATC children’s show host who entertained Acadiana .The event will explore Polycarp’s personal history, signature characters and iconic Cajun humor, and organizers are asking the public to help locate any film or home-recorded footage of the show, which was broadcast entirely live.

“Back then, there was no tape, everything was live,” said Tony Olinger, “We’re hoping anyone with 8mm film, old home movies, photos, or memorabilia will come share what they have. As of now, no actual footage of the show has ever been found.”

Polycarp, played by broadcaster John Plauché, became one of the most recognizable television personalities in Louisiana through his weekday cartoon show Polycarp and His Pals. He introduced Warner Brothers cartoons, performed live commercials, and improvised skits with fellow KATC staff members who played characters such as The Crazy Professor, T-Toot, Mustique the Mosquito, O’Blue the Catfish, Bobo the Hobo and more.

The show was so popular that it ranked as Louisiana’s highest-rated program in 1970. Polycarp also left a lasting holiday tradition with his annual live reading of the “Cajun Night Before Christmas,” a poem he later recorded as a 45 at Modern Music in Crowley.

Polycarp’s cast became household names across Acadiana and often appeared at community events, including Christmas parades and promotional tours. Archival photos show Plauché (as Polycarp) waving beside The Crazy Professor from atop a carnival float and posing in character for promotional cards and viewer mail.

“People still tell me Polycarp made them late for school,” Olinger laughed. “Kids couldn’t stop watching him in the morning. He just had a knack for ad-libbing."

Tony Olinger encourage anyone who grew up with Polycarp, or who inherited photographs, postcards, letters, or home movies, to bring their memories to the November 25 presentation. “Come out, share your stories, and help us preserve a piece of Cajun broadcasting history,” the presenter said. “Like Polycarp always told us, ‘Come see us.’”

