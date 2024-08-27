Police trying to identify suspect in car theft

Lafayette Police are searching for a person who broke into an SUV on the southside of Lafayette twice Monday morning - first to steal some personal belongings inside, and then later to steal the vehicle itself.

Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Monday in a neighborhood near the Ambassador Caffery Walmart.

The person was caught on surveillance video first opening the car door and stealing things inside. The person left the home, but then returned a short time later and stole the car.

The vehicle owner had forgotten their keys in the SUV, a Lincoln Navigator.

Police remind homeowners and vehicle owners to remember to lock their doors, and remove belongings from vehicles overnight.

If you recognize this person or know who might have been involved, you're asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Here's a picture. This is a night-vision photo; the person appeared to be wearing a black hoodie with "Nike" across the front in white: