LAFAYETTE PARISH — There is a standoff in the 100 block of Rosewood Drive off of University Ave.
According to Lafayette Police, a man with a warrant out for armed robbery out of Scott is refusing to surrender. Several agencies are on the scene.
Please avoid the area.
Police have not released the man's identity. We will update you as soon as we learn more.
Police stand-off in Lafayette on Rosewood Drive
