Police presence at Louisiana Avenue restaurant ends

KATC received several questions yesterday and today about a heavy police presence at a fast food restaurant on Louisiana Avenue near Interstate 10 Sunday evening.

Authorities tell us that an encounter between two motorists resulted in one of them calling police. The reported vehicle was spotted on I-10 and it was followed to the restaurant, where it stopped.

After that, negotiators tried for hours to get the man driving the truck to talk to them, but he would not. During those hours, SWAT and other resources were called to the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

The man in the truck was transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and remains in extremely critical condition.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you should know that help is available.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it offers free and confidential report for anyone who is in distress or has a loved one in distress.

Just call 988 and you can get help.

If you're a veteran, or the family member of a veteran, press one after you dial 988 to get to the Veterans Crisis Line.