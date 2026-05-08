Police memorial held to honor fallen officers

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police memoria service was held Thursday in Lafayette Parish to honor fallen officers.

The event began with a motorcade leaving the Lafayette Police Department and ending at the Progressive Baptist Church Community Center.

"The ceremony serves as a solemn recognition of their bravery, and it also reminds us that, at the end of our shift, we're not guaranteed to come home, so it makes you want to go home and hug your loved ones a little tighter and cherish every goodbye whenever you leave the home in uniform ready to do this job," said Sergeant Robin Green, public information officer for Lafayette Police Department.