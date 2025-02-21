Police investigating woman's death as homicide

Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a woman that happened this week on Carmel Drive.

Police say the victim, Shantee Broussard, 44, had been in a "domestic altercation" with her boyfriend shortly before she died. Her injuries were consistent with strangulation and blunt force trauma, police say.

They were called to a home around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, and arrived to find paramedics conducting CPR on Broussard. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

"Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, investigators were called to the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that (Broussard) had been involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend prior to her death. A crime scene was established, and the residence was processed," a release states. "An autopsy conducted on February 21, 2025, showed preliminary findings from the pathologist to indicate the victim suffered injuries consistent with strangulation and blunt force trauma. The official cause of death is pending further examination."

Jarvon Montague, 46, of New Iberia, was arrested by police and booked with second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477)