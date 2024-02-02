Police investigating shooting on Ambroise St. in Lafayette

Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Lafayette.

The shooting happened at 9:56 a.m. Friday in the 100 block Ambroise Street. According to police, a male victim was located on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive medical care.

There is no suspect information available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.

