Police investigating shooting involving 4 people

Posted at 11:00 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 12:20:33-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — Police are investigating a shooting involving four people.

At 9:53 am on Wednesday, the Lafayette Police Department received a call of a shooting in progress in the 100 block of Sunset Drive, according to Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Department.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital. Their status is unknown at this time.

KATC has a crew on the scene and will have more information once it becomes available.

