Police investigating shooting at Lafayette apartments

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Himbola Manor Apartments.

At 1:53 p.m., LPD received multiple calls reporting shots fired at the location.

Upon the arrival of patrol officers, one adult female victim was located on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR, until emergency medical services arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim’s current condition is unknown, according to a spokesperson for LPD.

This remains an active and ongoing scene. LPD investigators are currently on-site working to process evidence, interview potential witnesses, and determine the sequence of events.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing 232-TIPS (8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.