LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Johnston Street Sunday evening.

The shooting took place on the 2100 block of Johnston Street, near The Ground Pat'i Restaurant, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Two victims of the incident have been located, according to police.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).