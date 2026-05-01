Police investigating horse equipment stolen during break-in

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Police are asking for help in solving a burglary.

On April 29, 2026, officers with the Youngsville Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary and vehicle theft at 200 block of Chemin Agreeable Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a horse barn on the property had been forcibly entered. The victim reported that a 2016 GMC Sierra with a Louisiana license plate Z388849 was stolen from the location. Additionally, a horse trailer with a Louisiana license plate L409307 was taken.

Further investigation revealed that several items were removed from the barn office and tack room. Stolen property includes multiple horse saddles, horse medications, wheelbarrows, wood carvings, a laptop computer, and the hard drive for the property’s camera system, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Youngsville Police Department at (337)856-5931 or 911.